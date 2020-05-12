Twitter Will Now Allow Employees To Work From Home Indefinitely

Advertising

The concept of working from home has been slowly gaining traction in the past few years as companies start to realize that maybe being in an office physically is no longer necessary. Now with the coronavirus pandemic and with the majority of people being forced to work remotely, some are arriving at that conclusion faster than before.

In fact, Twitter seems to relish the idea and according to an email sent out to Twitter employees by the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, it looks like the company has told its employees that they’ll now be able to choose to work from home remotely indefinitely. Save for certain job roles that will require a physical presence, Twitter has told its employees that some of them may never need to come into the office as long as they are still able to do their jobs.

Twitter has since confirmed the authenticity of the email to BuzzFeed News where a spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model. We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.”

The email from Dorsey also revealed that there is a good chance that Twitter may not open its offices before September, and that business travel will be cancelled until then. We’re not sure if other companies will be adopting a similar approach, but until there is a vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus, perhaps this will be the new normal for the foreseeable future.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Twitter. Source: buzzfeednews