Microsoft Shifts Windows 10X’s Focus To Single-Screen Devices

We reckon that Microsoft isn’t 100% sold on foldable devices. This is because instead of hopping onto the foldable bandwagon, the company has opted to announce dual screen devices like the Surface Duo smartphone and the Surface Neo . However, it now seems that the company’s dual screen devices could be delayed.

According to a blog post on Microsoft’s website, the company has revealed that they will be shifting the focus of Windows 10X’s development towards single-screen devices. “With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways.”

For those unfamiliar, Window 10X is a forked version of Windows 10 designed for the dual-screen mobile devices like phones and tablets. It was reported last month that Microsoft would be focusing on single-screen devices first, and now based on the blog post, it looks like those rumors were true.

This doesn’t mean that the company has given up on dual-screen smartphones, but rather it looks like these devices might come later than expected. “These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.”

