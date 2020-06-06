6.1-inch iPhone 12 Production Expected To Kick Off In July

Apple’s iPhone 12s are expected to be launched later this year, and now a report from DigiTimes is claiming that production is expected to begin in July. However, it seems that not all iPhones will begin their production next month, and that Apple is expected to kick it off with the 6.1-inch iPhone models.

As a quick recap, Apple is rumored to be launching four iPhone 12 models this year. There will be a base 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and a 6.7-inch iPhone. The report claims that production will begin on the 6.1-inch models because Apple has to source the touch modules from other supply chain partners.

This is versus the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone where Apple will be using Samsung’s Y-OCTA technology. It is unclear why Apple isn’t sourcing its touch panels from the same source, and why the 6.1-inch iPhone could use a different touch module compared to the other models, especially the base 5.4-inch iPhone.

However, DigiTimes does have a bit of a spotty record when it comes to Apple rumors, so maybe take this with a grain of salt for now. As for the launch date of the iPhone 12, last we heard, it could be taking place in November instead of September.

