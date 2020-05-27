iPhone 12 Could Be Launching This November

We have been hearing rumors that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple could be delaying the launch of its 2020 iPhones. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, but according to a new report from the Cowen investment bank, it seems that they believe this to be true as well.

According to their report, they are predicting that Apple could be launching their new iPhones in November 2020. Apple typically launches new iPhones around September, but we have been hearing rumors that the devices for this year could be delayed to October or November, with some even claiming that Apple might delay it to 2021.

In addition to potentially delaying the launch of the iPhone 12, the report goes on to claim that Apple could actually be producing fewer units than expected. There could be several reasons for this, one of which is that due to the pandemic which forced many production facilities to temporarily shut down, the backlog could have resulted in limited production capabilities.

Alternatively, some are suggesting that as a result of the pandemic, it has affected the economy which means that instead of spending on luxuries like a new smartphone, consumers could be choosing to spend on necessities instead, which means that Apple could be choosing to produce fewer units to address a potential drop in demand.

Either way, take it with a grain of salt for now, but if you were hoping to see an iPhone 12 in launch in September, you might have to wait.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: gsmarena