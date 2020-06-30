Apple Stops Development On Apple Arcade Games That Aren’t Engaging Enough

Advertising

Mobile games these days tend to adopt the free-to-play model where the game is free to download and play, but if players want to advance in the game or if they want certain features or boosts, they’ll have to pay for it. This can be a bit annoying as gamers just want to play without necessarily paying more for it.

This is where Apple Arcade comes in, where for $4.99 a month, players will have access to a bunch of exclusive titles that do not come with ads or in-game purchases, but to ensure gamers keep subscribing, obviously these games need to be engaging. So much so that according to a report from Bloomberg, Apple has apparently pulled the plug on the development of several games that they felt weren’t engaging enough.

For those unfamiliar with how the Apple Arcade model works, basically Apple will help fund the development process of games intended for Apple Arcade. Developers will also then receive a cut from the $4.99 subscription, and they will also receive more money the more popular a game is, which in turn encourages them to create games that are fun and engaging.

When asked by Bloomberg to confirm the reports of the company cancelling some upcoming titles, the company replied by saying, “We are proud to have launched the first-ever mobile game subscription service that now features more than 120 games, many of which are award-winning and widely celebrated for their artistry and gameplay. The vision has always been to grow and evolve the Apple Arcade catalog, and we can’t wait for our users to try the games developers are working on now.”

