Apple Is Bricking And Tracking iPhones Looted From Its Stores

As many of you are undoubtedly aware by now, there are protests going on in the US. These protests were intended to be peaceful, but unfortunately, there have been some who have taken the opportunity to loot stores, including Apple stores, stealing a bunch of iPhones in the process.

However, the bad news for these looters is that it looks like whatever they have stolen are pretty much very fancy paperweights. This is because in case you didn’t know, Apple has a system in place in which its stolen devices can be remotely bricked. This means that in the event someone has stolen a phone from a store or from an individual, there is the option to brick them and render them useless.

These looted iPhones are also now displaying a message that informs the person that the phone has been disabled and that tracking has also been turned on. They are asking that the phones be returned to Apple’s stores and that local authorities have also been alerted to these stolen devices.

This is not the first time we’re hearing about these systems being activated. Last year, thieves robbed an Apple store and made off with a bunch of Apple products, including iPhones, which were eventually bricked as well. In the event you see an iPhone being sold online for a price or a deal that seems too good to be true, you might want to stay away from it, lest you end up with a very expensive paperweight.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Legal. Source: arstechnica