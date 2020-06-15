Apple Introduces 0% Interest Apple Card Installment Plan For More Of Its Products

Last week, it was reported that Apple was planning on expanding its 0% interest installment plan for Apple Card users. A similar plan was previously introduced for the iPhone, but now with this expansion, Apple is offering to cover more products under this installment plan where users can choose between 6 or 12 month financing options.

As per the report from last week, this will cover devices like Apple’s Mac computers, iPads, AirPods, and the Apple Pencil (no Apple Watch, unfortunately). The length of the financing plan will depend on the product, where “cheaper” products like the AirPods will be offered in a 6 month installment plan, while more expensive products like the Mac Pro will be offered in a 12 month installment plan.

Of course this doesn’t make Apple’s products cheaper, but if you need a high-end computer like the Mac Pro but can’t afford to make a full upfront payment, breaking it down to roughly $500 a month for the next 12 months should make it an easier pill to swallow. It will also no doubt benefit Apple as it would encourage more customers to either sign up for the Apple Card, or to purchase its products.

Unfortunately, this offer is currently only being offered to users in the US, so if you live outside of the US, then you would be out of luck, although we have seen how some official Apple resellers offer their own financing plans, but your mileage may vary depending on where you live and the reseller in question.

