Apple Offers Rejected Customers A Chance To Get An Apple Card

When applying for a credit card, there needs to be certain checks done in order to ensure that customers are eligible for it. This means that depending on your situation, you may or may not be approved to get one. There is a similar process when it comes to applying for the Apple Card, and some customers might have been rejected.

However, it seems that Apple really, really wants to give its customers an Apple Card and have since launched what they are calling the “Path to Apple Card” program. This is a four-month long program in which customers can follow certain steps to make themselves more eligible, and where it will also inform them why they might have been rejected in the first place.

Now, for the most part, there isn’t anything special that rejected applicants need to do that other credit card companies would also have required. This includes clearing any past due balances in their accounts, making timely payments on their credit cards, and also to lower existing credit or personal loan debts.

The program will also show specific steps that customers can take to improve their ratings so that upon the completion of the four months, they are invited to reapply for the Apple Card again. Of course, at the end of the program there is still no guarantee that they’ll be approved, but at least by highlighting what customers need to do to improve their credit scores, it should in theory improve their chances.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Card and Apple Pay. Source: techcrunch