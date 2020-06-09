Apple Stores To Start Accepting Mac Trade-Ins Next Week

Apple’s Mac computers aren’t necessarily the cheapest around, but thankfully Apple does have a trade-in feature on its website where customers can trade-in their older Mac computers. However, this trade-in feature has largely been a feature of its online website, and physical trade-ins via the Apple Stores weren’t allowed.

That is set to change in the near future because according to a report from Bloomberg, they claim that starting next week, Apple’s physical stores in the US and Canada are expected to start accepting trade-ins for Mac computers. This trade-in program will be kicking off on the 15th of June where customers will be allowed to exchange their older Mac computers for either a gift card or used to offset the cost of buying a new Mac computer.

The report claims that this move will be done to help Apple boost the sales of its Mac computers. It will also be more convenient for customers who can walk into a store with their older Mac computers and get immediate credit, instead of having to deal with the hassle of mailing in their devices and waiting for credit.

Apple already accepts iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch trade-ins in their stores, so this new trade-in program will essentially expand on eligible devices.

