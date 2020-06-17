Apple Will Start Accepting In-Store Trade-Ins For Mac Computers

Last week, it was reported that starting this week, Mac users who are looking to trade in theri Mac computers would be able to do so in-store and in-person. For those who have a Mac they’d like to trade in, you’ll be pleased to learn that Apple’s physical stores will now be accepting trade-ins.

This was discovered by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in which he discovered a change to the wording used on Apple’s Trade In website. Previously, the wording used said that Mac trade-ins could only be done online, but that has since changed to reflect that trade-ins are now accepted in Apple’s stores as well.

According to the support page, “Yes, the Apple Trade In program is available on apple.com as well as in all our retail stores.” As we said in our previous post, this would be very beneficial to users who would rather not have to deal with the hassle of having to mail their computers back to Apple.

For those interested, looks like this is now official. Macs no longer listed as online only. https://t.co/uHr8VKG9as pic.twitter.com/VAOFadrXJ0 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 17, 2020

Given that some computers like the iMac or Mac Pro are pretty big, it would be quite troublesome to do so. At least by allowing trade-ins to be done in-store, users can walk in and get the process over and done with quicker. We imagine that it would also probably help to encourage customers to purchase a new computer.

