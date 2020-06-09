Bose Could Be Working On A ‘Gaming’ Version Of Its QC35 II Headphones

Not all headsets were made equal. You might have noticed that there are some headphones created for sports, where they might be water/sweat-resistant, then you also have headsets designed for gaming, where they might come with certain features catered towards gamers. However, headphones created for specific purposes do sometimes come with compromises.

The good news is that if you’re a fan of the Bose QC35 IIs, then you might be interested to learn that according to an APK teardown by the folks at 9to5Google, they have discovered evidence to suggest that Bose could be working on a “gaming” version of the QC35 II headphones. This was discovered in the Bose Connect app where there are strings in the app that references gaming.

However, what’s interesting is that this won’t be a “new” version of the QC35 II. Instead, the references suggest that Bose could be planning on launching a separate microphone accessory that can attach to the headphones, but here’s where it gets confusing. Diving deeper into the code, they discovered branding that hinted that it would be known as the “Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset”.

We’re not sure how a microphone attachment will make it a “gaming headset” per se, but in any case it does sound interesting and hopefully Bose will have some kind of official announcement that they will be making soon.

