Disney+ Will No Longer Be Offering Free Trials

With a lot of online services, companies usually offer a trial period so that customers know what they are buying before fully committing, especially if it’s going to be a subscription that is ongoing. However, as far as Disney+ is concerned, Disney seems to be done with offering free trials to customers.

The company had previously been running a promotion in which they offer a free one-week trial to new customers, but in a statement made to CNET, a spokeswoman has confirmed that the free trial has since ended. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

The free trial came to an end this week, although as CNET notes, Disney had actually stopped advertising its free trial in its marketing materials weeks ago, so it seems that the removal of the trial was already in the works and was presumably slowly being phased out. It is a bummer to see the free trial feature removed, especially when competing services like Netflix already offers its new customers a 30-day free trial.

Perhaps Disney is banking on its reputation and its various franchises to be strong enough where customers will be willing to pull the trigger even without trying it first. That being said, Disney+ is priced cheaper than some of the competition out there at $7 a month, and with the ability to cancel anytime, we guess $7 isn’t that hard of a pill to swallow even if you end up not liking what Disney has to offer.

