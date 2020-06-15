The FDA Just Approved The First Prescription Video Game For Kids With ADHD

Video games are still generally frowned upon by parents as an activity that “wastes” time and has no particular benefits. However, it seems that kids who might be suffering from ADHD could soon be turning to video games to help with their condition as the FDA has approved what appears to be the first prescription video game.

Developed by Akili Interactive, the game is called EndeavorRX and according to the company, one of the studies found that one-third of kids who played their game “no longer had a measurable attention deficit on at least one measure of objective attention”. This involved them playing the game for 25 minutes a day, five days a week, over the course of four weeks.

The FDA has actually been conducting a study over a seven-year period involving 600 children to find out whether or not playing games could make a difference in the treatment for ADHD. While games might not necessarily replace or act as an alternative to more established and traditional methods of treating ADHD, it could be worth exploring, especially for parents who aren’t too keen on turning to medication.

EndeavorRX has yet to be released, but for parents who are interested in checking it out, you can go ahead and sign up to be put on the waiting list through the company’s website.

