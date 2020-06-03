Google Hit With $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Tracking Chrome Users In Incognito Mode

Advertising

Google Chrome has an incognito mode in which it is designed to offer users a greater degree of privacy. However, back in 2018, it was discovered that Google’s incognito mode isn’t as private as one might think and that it actually tracks users to a certain degree by logging their activities. Google later made an update to correct that

Unfortunately for Google, it seems that this issue isn’t quite done and dusted just yet. In a proposed class action lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, it seems that the company could potentially face a lawsuit seeking $5 billion in damages over Chrome collecting data on its users, even when they are in incognito mode.

Google has since disputed the lawsuit and according to a Google spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, “Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”

We’re not sure if this class action lawsuit will be approved, but if ultimately successful, it could see Google forced to pay out $5,000 in damages for each individual affected by it.

