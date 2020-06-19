Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Now Free For PS4, Xbox One, And PC

If you’re looking for a game to play this weekend, then you’ll be pleased to learn that WB Games has announced that Injustice: Gods Among Us will be free to play on the Xbox One, PS4, and the PC. This deal will run until the 25th of June, so you’ll want to move quickly and download the game while the deal is still active.

Injustice: Gods Among Us was released way back in 2013 so it is by no means a new game. Some might even consider it to be dated, but it doesn’t mean that it isn’t fun. For those unfamiliar, Injustice: Gods Among Us is developed by Netherrealm, the same studio behind the Mortal Kombat games.

It basically pits DC’s superheroes against each other in 1-vs-1 matches accompanied by a storyline where in one universe, Superman turns evil after losing Lois Lane to the Joker. It comes with the same level of gore you might expect from a Mortal Kombat game, which we suppose is part of its appeal.

Be a hero while playing with friends and family. Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until June 25! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/8KP8nOJC9D — WB Games (@wbgames) June 19, 2020

Note that if you are planning on playing it on the Xbox One, you’ll have to grab it from the Xbox 360’s store to secure yourself a copy. Also, the game is only free for the PS4, and that the PS3 and PS Vita versions aren’t covered by this deal.

