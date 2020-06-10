iOS 14’s Call Recording Feature Will Not Be Released To The Public

The other day we reported on what appeared to be a sketchy rumor that suggested that one of the features of iOS 14 is the ability to natively record calls. We said that this was sketchy because call recording has all kinds of legal ramifications, and secondly, for a company like Apple that loves to tout their commitment to privacy, it seemed a bit strange.

For those who might have been a bit concerned about this feature and the various privacy issues that could entail, you’ll be pleased to learn that it might not actually debut publicly. This is according to a report from 9to5Mac who claims that they can confirm that while the feature exists, apparently it was never intended to be made public to users.

Instead, according to their sources, this feature was originally developed to be used internally for debugging purposes. This means that it was only intended for use amongst Apple’s engineers and employees, and was not meant to be a publicly-available feature for Apple’s customers.

Of course, none of this can be confirmed yet, but as the publication points out, iOS does contain several features that are meant to be used internally for testing and debugging, so it’s not surprising to see this feature appear, even if it wasn’t intended to be used outside of Apple to begin with.

Source: 9to5mac