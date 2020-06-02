iOS 14 Could Introduce Built-In Translation For Safari

One of the features we reckon is missing from Safari for iOS devices is a translation tool. This means that when browsing a website in another language, you won’t be able to translate it on the spot. However, according to a report from 9to5Mac, that could change in iOS 14 as Safari could be gaining a new translation feature.

This is based on an early build of iOS 14 that was previously leaked, and according to their findings, the translation feature is expected to be similar to Google’s Chrome. Users will have the option to manually translate individual websites, but Safari will also be able to detect the words used on a website and automatically translate them for the user as well.

The best part is that it will be processed locally using the Neural Engine. What this means is that this will allow the translations to work even if you’re offline or have a spotty internet connection, and since translations are processed on-device, it won’t be sending data back to Apple in case you’re worried about your privacy.

At the moment, there are ways to translate websites in Safari. However, it will require users to download a third-party app like Microsoft’s Translator. It works just fine, but obviously having a built-in translator is more ideal, especially one that works offline. In the meantime, if you have to have translation now, do check out our guide on how to translate webpages in Safari on the iPhone.

Filed in . Read more about iOS, Ios 14 and Safari. Source: 9to5mac