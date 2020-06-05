Next iPad Air Could Be Getting A USB-C Upgrade

As it stands, Apple’s iPad Pro is the only iOS device that comes with a USB-C port. However, that could change soon because according to new reports, it appears that Apple could be making the change to the iPad Air lineup as well, where the tablets could be upgraded to USB-C in their next refresh.

Advertising

This shouldn’t be too surprising as Apple is generally quite consistent with their devices. Plus, with calls to create a standard charging system, we reckon it was really only a matter of time before the other iPads were to undergo similar treatment. The iPad Air was last refreshed back in 2019, so it does seem like a new model is due.

What’s interesting is that while Apple could be giving its iPad lineup an upgrade to USB-C, the company might actually go in a different direction with its iPhones. According to the rumors, we have heard that Apple could actually ditch the Lightning port on the iPhones, but instead of going USB-C, Apple could go completely portless for its 2021 models.

Many had rightfully assumed that the company would introduce USB-C to its iPhones at some point, but now it seems that they could be headed in a different direction. In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a new iPad Air update.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and iPad Air. Source: macotakara.jp