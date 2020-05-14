Apple Could Release One Completely Portless iPhone In 2021

There have been some rumors floating about that suggests that Apple might be planning to ditch the ports on the iPhone and eventually release a portless iPhone. For those wondering when that will happen, it seems that a more recent rumor has indicated that this device could arrive in 2021.

This is according to a tweet by @9TechEleven who claims that Apple could make the shift in the coming years, and this was confirmed by FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser who said that at least one iPhone model in 2021 will launch completely without ports. It seems that Apple will be slowly making the transition where eventually, all iPhones will be ditching the Lightning port in favor of going completely wireless.

This is an interesting idea because many had assumed that Apple would eventually transition the iPhone to USB-C, similar to the iPad Pro. However, these rumors, if true, suggests that Apple will skip USB-C and just go straight to wireless. Apple’s iPhones currently support wireless charging, but for the company to rely solely on wireless charging does seem like a bit of a gamble.

☝️ yep. One portless iPhone coming next year. Never USB-C. Eventually, they’ll all be portless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 13, 2020

We’re not sure if Apple has some kind of fancy hi-tech wireless charging system in mind, but hopefully we’ll have more details soon. Until then, do take this with a grain of salt.

