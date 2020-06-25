Analysts Claim iPhone 12 Launch Is Back On Track For September

Advertising

According to the various rumors, it has been suggested that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12’s launch could be delayed to either October or November . However, according to the analysts at Wedbush, they believe that things are now back on track and that Apple’s plan for a launch in September is possible.

The analysts claim that this is due to Apple’s supply chain has made “impressive” strides in ramping up their production capabilities. “The supply chain getting back to normalization ahead of expectations has been impressive and now ultimately puts Cook & Co. back in the drivers seat to launch this 5G cycle in its typical mid-late September timeframe.”

For those who are unfamiliar, the iPhone 12 was initially reported to be delayed to October or November for a variety of reasons, although it has mostly to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, it has forced factories around the world to temporarily suspend their operations. It also led to countries preventing people from traveling overseas, which the reports claimed prevented Apple’s engineers from going to places like China to test the devices.

There was also some economic concerns where the pandemic has put many people out of work and forced businesses to shutdown, and so it was suggested that Apple was delaying the launch to give the economy some time to recover. Either way, we won’t know for sure until Apple actually announces a launch date, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

