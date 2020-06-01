3D Printed iPhone 12 Mockups Reveal Some Slight Design Changes

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models later this year. They will come in varying sizes from 5.4-inches for the smallest base model, two 6.1-inch models, and a high-end 6.7-inch model. Now thanks to 3D printed mockups shared by Macotakara, we have an idea of how they might look like.

However, it should be noted that unlike the other rumors, Macotakara claims that the iPhone 12 lineup could feature display sizes different from what we have been hearing. The 5.4-inch model will remain, but instead of a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Macotakara claims that these models will instead be 6-inches and 6.5-inches.

Take it with a grain of salt, but Macotakara has been pretty good with Apple-related rumors and leaks, so we’re not sure what’s with the conflicting information. That being said, the mockups do show some slight design changes such as the shifting of the SIM card tray. Also, the notches in these mockups look quite big.

We’re not sure if it is just the angle or if it is just meant to give us a rough idea, but we had heard back in April that Apple could be planning on making the notch smaller. Other than that, the rest of the iPhones look like what we have been hearing from the rumors, such as flat edges on the sides of the iPhone similar to that of the iPhone 4/4S and iPad Pro.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: macotakara.jp