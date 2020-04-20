iPhone 12’s Smaller Notch ‘Confirmed’ In New Image

When the iPhone X was launched with Face ID and its TrueDepth camera system, many lambasted Apple for the notch in the screen used to house the cameras and sensors. If you were hoping for a less intrusive design, you could partially get your wish in the upcoming iPhone 12.

This is according to a tweet by Jon Prosser of FrontpageTech who has shared images of what appears to be the drawing for the iPhone 12 which shows off a noticeably smaller notch. It should be noted that this is not the first time we’re seeing images of the iPhone 12 with a potentially smaller notch.

Earlier this month there was a similar leak that seemed to confirm the design changes. We’re not sure if a smaller notch will make that much of a difference, especially since for the most part, apps have managed to design around it and used the notch area mostly for statuses. Plus we’ve also heard that it is pretty difficult to eliminate the notch as hiding cameras under the display isn’t as easy as one might think.

That being said, other rumored design changes include flat edges around the phone where the handset is expected to be reminiscent in terms of design to the newer iPad Pros and the iPhone 5.

