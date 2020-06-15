New iPhone 12 Navy Blue Concept Photos Look Stunning

Advertising

Last year when Apple launched the iPhone 11, they introduced it in a green finish. However, we’re hearing rumors that this year, Apple might actually ditch the green and go for a navy blue finish. How will it look like? That’s really anyone’s guess right now, but thanks to renders by Svetapple, we might have an idea.

Note that these are concept renders meaning that these are merely an imagining of what the phone could look like as opposed to what it will actually look like, but it is still good enough for us to get an idea of what to expect. The renders also shows off the new alleged design of the iPhone 12, where it will sport a look similar to the iPad Pro and iPhones of yesteryear, like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

This is actually not the first time we’re seeing renders of the iPhone 12 in a navy blue finish. We had seen some from last month which looked equally stunning. There is currently no word on when the new iPhones will be launched. Apple typically hosts an event in September for its new iPhones, but we’ve been hearing that the iPhones could be delayed this year.

There are rumors claiming that it will now launch in either October or November, but we’re not sure if the event will still take place in September or if Apple will choose to hold it close to the iPhone’s launch date.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: 9to5mac