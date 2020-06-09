Master & Dynamic Teams Up With Leica For New Wireless Headphones And Earbuds

According to the company, “Master & Dynamic has added two new sound tools to the “Master & Dynamic for 0.95” collection, originally launched in 2017. Created in partnership with the legendary camera company Leica Camera AG and their high-end accessories brand 0.95, the new headphones and earphones are inspired by the iconic design and unrivalled craftsmanship of the world’s fastest aspherical lens, the Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH.”
With this new collaboration, the end result is a slightly redesigned Master & Dynamic MW65 active noise-canceling wireless headphones, as well as the MW07 PLUS wireless earbuds. For the most part, the physical design of these devices remains unchanged, but they have been given a new color finish with a new anodized aluminum matte black finish and the use of leather found in Leica’s cameras.
The Master & Dynamic MW65 headphones will be priced at $499 while the MW07 PLUS will be priced at $299.
