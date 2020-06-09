Master & Dynamic Teams Up With Leica For New Wireless Headphones And Earbuds

Advertising

A few years ago, headphone maker Master & Dynamic teamed up with legendary camera maker Leica for some specially-designed headphones. If you enjoyed that partnership, then you will be pleased to learn that both companies have decided to work together again for new wireless headphones and earbud designs.

According to the company, “Master & Dynamic has added two new sound tools to the “Master & Dynamic for 0.95” collection, originally launched in 2017. Created in partnership with the legendary camera company Leica Camera AG and their high-end accessories brand 0.95, the new headphones and earphones are inspired by the iconic design and unrivalled craftsmanship of the world’s fastest aspherical lens, the Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH.”

With this new collaboration, the end result is a slightly redesigned Master & Dynamic MW65 active noise-canceling wireless headphones, as well as the MW07 PLUS wireless earbuds. For the most part, the physical design of these devices remains unchanged, but they have been given a new color finish with a new anodized aluminum matte black finish and the use of leather found in Leica’s cameras.

The Master & Dynamic MW65 headphones will be priced at $499 while the MW07 PLUS will be priced at $299.

