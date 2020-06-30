Microsoft Edge Found To Be Importing Data Before Users Give It Permission

Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser has started to roll out to users, and we imagine that given how much of a memory hog Google’s Chrome browser is, some users might be looking to make the switch. To make things easier for users, Microsoft has given users the option to import their browser data from other browsers to Edge.

This comes in the form of a prompt that asks users if they want to do that, but as it turns out, Edge already imported said data without the user actually giving it permission. This was discovered by a user on Reddit (the post has since been deleted), and other users are also reporting the same thing.

However, it should be noted that should a user not give Edge permission to import their data, the data will then be deleted, but the issue is why is Microsoft importing it in the first place before the user gives their consent?

In a statement made by Microsoft, the company says, “We believe browser data belongs to the customer and they have the right to decide what they should do with it. Like other browsers, Microsoft Edge offers people the opportunity to import data during setup.” It doesn’t sound like this is a feature that will be removed, so if you truly want a fresh start with Edge, you will need to explicitly deny this permission request and complete the setup properly.

This is because it seems that should the user stop the setup process early, there is a chance that any “residual data may not be fully deleted”.

