Upcoming Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera Could Ditch The EVF

The vast majority of digital cameras these days come with an electronic viewfinder (EVF). This allows users to look through the viewfinder to take photos like they normally would a more traditional camera, but if the rumors are to be believed, Nikon could be looking to take a different approach with the upcoming Nikon Z5 mirrorless.

According to a report from Nikon Rumors, they have received some tips in which their sources are claiming that the Nikon Z5 might ditch the EVF. Instead, it seems that the company would be relying solely on the rear viewfinder for photographers to frame and compose their photos before taking them.

The report also goes on to claim that Nikon could also sell the EVF as an optional accessory for those who might miss the feature. Given that most of us tend to use the viewfinder to take photos anyway, like how we do on our smartphones, we suppose this isn’t really that much of a stretch.

However, more traditional photographers who prefer looking through a viewfinder could be disappointed, doubly so if Nikon plans to charge money to sell an optional accessory. Nikon would not be the first to remove the EVF from their cameras, although given that it isn’t very common, it’s probably not that popular of an option. Regardless, take it with a grain of salt for now.

