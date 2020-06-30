Polar’s New Fitness Smartwatch Is Aimed At Fitness Beginners

Many smartwatches and fitness trackers come with the ability to help you track your workouts, like when you run, when you swim, and so on. But what if you’re a complete beginner when it comes to working out and to wearables in general? This is an area that Polar is hoping to address with its new fitness smartwatch, the Polar Unite.

Unlike other fitness wearables that simply track your workouts, the Unite wearable actually comes with tips and also visual instructions on the types of workouts that you can do. This means that instead of stopping your workout halfway to look for a video on the internet, you can simply glance at your smartwatch to get an idea of what you need to do.

According to Polar, “Polar Unite provides real-time training stats that allow you to visualize the effort of your workout and easily see if you’re under or overdoing it. And following each workout, Polar Unite offers immediate insights about time spent in certain heart rate zones, how many calories you burned, and how much strain your training session put on your cardiovascular system, making it easy to track and monitor progress over time.”

There are also built-in timers and vibrations to help keep you on track as you work out. The Polar Unite is also relatively affordable with a $150 price tag, making it an easier pill to swallow if you’d rather not spend too much money on a wearable.

