Safari Will Now Be Able To Detect If Your Password Has Been Breached

Over the years, we’ve come across various massive hacks of customer databases. As a result, there is a good chance that one of your accounts out there might have been compromised. While this is problematic, one way you can isolate the issue would be to ensure that all your accounts use different passwords.

The idea is that if you use a different password for all your accounts, it would limit how many accounts a hacker could breach. For macOS users, the good news is that if you use Safari as your browser, a change coming to Safari in the macOS Big Sur update is the ability for Safari to detect when you’re using a password that might have been breached or compromised.

This involves Safari checking against a database of known leaked passwords to see if the password you’re using could be part of it. If it is, then you might be prompted to perhaps change it or use a new one. This isn’t exactly a new feature per se as Google had previously launched a password checkup tool to accomplish the same thing. Mozilla’s Firefox browser also comes with a similar feature built into it.

We get that using a multitude of different passwords can be difficult to remember, but you can check out our guide on how to use a password manager to learn how to manage your passwords, or you can also check out how to create a strong password to make it harder for hackers to guess your login credentials.

