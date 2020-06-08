Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Goes Live On Samsung’s Website

According to the rumors, Samsung is expected to take the wraps off a brand new smartwatch in the form of the Galaxy Watch 3. There is no word on when the device will be announced, but it seems that it could be soon. This is because according to MySmartPrice, they have discovered what appears to be the official support page for the smartwatch on Samsung’s very own website.

While the website does not actually mention the watch by name, it does mention two model numbers, the SM-R840 and SM-R850. It is believed that based on these model numbers that they could be the Galaxy Watch 3. Unfortunately, the support pages don’t mention any specs of the smartwatch, except to say that they exist.

In terms of features and functionality, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to continue featuring the same circular design we’ve seen in the past. It is said that one of the models could feature a stainless steel build, Corning Gorilla Glass XD protection, 5ATM water-resistance, MID-STD 810G certification, a heart rate monitor, GPS, WiFi, and all the other features one might expect from a smartwatch

At this point in time there is no date in terms of the watch’s launch, but like we said, given that the support pages seem to have gone live already, it looks like an official announcement could be close at hand.

Filed in . Read more about Samsung, Smartwatch and Wearable Tech. Source: mysmartprice