Samsung’s Sero Rotating TV Is Now Available For Purchase

Back in 2019, Samsung took the wraps off their new Sero TV. While we’ve seen Samsung come up with some truly creative TV designs, what made the Sero so special is that it is a rotating TV. This means that the TV can be rotated horizontally or vertically depending on your needs, versus the majority of TV designs which are usually in landscape mode.

After more than a year of announcing the Sero TV, it looks like the company has officially made it available for purchase. As expected of such a unique design, the Sero TV won’t necessarily come cheap and is priced at close to $2,000. It is a 43-inch TV that uses QLED technology as its display choice.

It will come with 2 HDMI ports, Motion Rate 120 technology, Quantum HDR, a Quantum Processor 4K, Film Mode, Dolby audio, support for Multiroom Link, Bluetooth, and WiFi Direct. It will also feature support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless standard, so you can easily stream content from your iOS or Mac device to it.

As to why anyone would want a vertical TV, given that it supports a bunch of wireless connections, you could easily use it to mirror your smartphone and view content from it in a vertical setup. You could even play mobile games on a larger screen in the correct orientation. If you’re interested in picking it up, you can head on over to Amazon to check it out.

