Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker Updated With Longer Battery Life

Sonos is known for their wireless speakers, but until last year, the company’s speakers relied on a WiFi connection for their wireless connectivity. However, like we said, back in 2019, the company took the wraps off the Sonos Move, Sonos’ first ever Bluetooth speaker, and now it looks like they have given it a bit of an upgrade in that battery department.

According to Sonos, the new Move seems to be largely unchanged compared to the previous model, but it will now be offered in a white finish (previously it was only offered in black). The updated model will also offer 11 hours of playback versus the 10 hours from the previous model, so while it isn’t exactly a huge change, we’re sure that users will probably appreciate it.

The good news is that if you already own the Sonos Move, Sonos will be bringing the upgraded battery life to existing models through a software update that will also bump it up to 11 hours, but if you don’t own it, then we guess you can always pick up this newer model to save yourself the effort of updating it.

As a quick recap, the Sonos Move will support both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It is also designed to be water and drop-resistant thanks to its IP56 rating. The company is also boasting that the Lunar White and Shadow Black colors are UV-resistant, meaning that you can play it outdoors without it overheating. It is priced at $399 and is expected to begin shipping at the end of the month.

Filed in . Read more about Sonos and Speakers. Source: 9to5mac