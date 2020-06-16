Potential Price Of The Sony PS5 Revealed On Amazon Listing

With Sony officially unveiling the PS5, there is still the question of pricing. Sony had previously hinted that it will not be cheap, but how much more expensive will it be compared to the PS4? That’s really anyone’s guess for now, but it seems that we now have an idea of how much the console could cost.

This is thanks to Ben Geskin who shared a screenshot on Twitter in which he stumbled across a listing for the console on Amazon France. According to the listing, the PS5 is priced at €499 for the standard version, and €399 for the Digital Edition (which doesn’t come with an optical drive). This roughly converts to around $565 and $450 respectively.

Assuming these prices are accurate, this makes the PS5 more expensive than its predecessor by at least $150, and also potentially more expensive than the Xbox Series X which some analysts believe could be priced starting at $399. That being said, it should be noted that this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a PS5 listing on Amazon.

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€? Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020

The previous listing on Amazon was later deleted and was also acknowledged as a mistake, so there is a chance that this could be wrong as well. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but with the PS5 expected to launch later this year, Sony will be probably be announcing the prices of their console soon.

