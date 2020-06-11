Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launched With A Larger Display

Wearables for the most part aren’t particularly expensive, but we get that for some, they’d rather not fork out a couple of hundred bucks for it. This is where Xiaomi truly shines, where the company’s Mi Band series has managed to help the company capture a fair bit of the market due to its incredibly low prices.

In fact, if you’re after a new fitness band, you might be interested to learn that Xiaomi has since taken the wraps off the latest model in the Mi Band lineup in the form of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. One of the changes that might be noticed right off the bat is that Xiaomi has given the fitness band a display upgrade, where instead of a 0.95-inch display, it has grown slightly larger to a 1.1-inch display.

Apart from the upgrade in display, the sensors of the Mi Band 5 remain unchanged from its predecessors, which we suppose is not necessarily a bad thing. This includes sensors such as an accelerometer, a heart rate monitor, a barometer, and a gyroscope. While the hardware remains pretty much standard, Xiaomi has given the software a bit of an upgrade in the form of “professional modes”, which the company claims offers more insight and precise tracking, like being able to detect five main styles of swimming so that it can log your workouts better.

As for price, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will retail for CNY 189 which is roughly $25 after conversion, making the Mi Band 5 one of the cheapest and most functional fitness trackers in the market today.

