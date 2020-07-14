14-inch MacBook Pro Will Most Likely Launch In 2021

Rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro first made an appearance back in 2019, but if you were hoping to see it launch this year, prepare to be disappointed. This is according to a report from research firm TrendForce in which they allege that production of the laptop is only expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

This means that the earliest we’ll see its release would also be around the first quarter of 2021. Apple typically announces new product refreshes around that time of the year, so this actually doesn’t come as a surprise. The report also believes that this 14-inch MacBook Pro will be using a mini OLED screen opposed to LCD which is what Apple has been using for a while now.

This report also seems to corroborate some earlier rumors which claimed that Apple’s mini LED products, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro, have been delayed to 2021. That being said, we should note that back in 2019, Apple’s Phil Schiller seemed to shut down rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

However, Apple has been known to be rather cagey about their product roadmap and that most of what we know are based on rumors and speculation. However, a 14-inch MacBook Pro makes sense, especially if Apple can approach it the same way they did with the 16-inch model by shrinking the bezels so that the overall size remains the same, but will sport a larger display.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Macbook Pro. Source: macrumors