14-inch MacBook Pro Has Reportedly Been Delayed To 2021

When Apple announced a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this month, safe to say that some were surprised. Based on the reviews of the laptop, it appears that many were anticipating that the company was going to release a 14-inch MacBook Pro as per the rumors that we have been hearing.

If you were hoping that maybe the 14-inch model would be announced later this year, prepare to be disappointed because according to a tweet by @L0vetodream, it has been suggested that the 14-inch MacBook Pro could be delayed to 2021 instead. Jon Prosser, another well-known leakster, replied to the tweet where he seemingly confirms it as well.

It is unclear why Apple chose to launch the 13-inch instead of the 14-inch model, but perhaps the 14-inch model wasn’t ready yet. It has been speculated that the 14-inch could replace the 13-inch model the same way the 16-inch model replaced the 15-inch MacBook Pro. However, in 2019 shortly after the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s Phil Schiller seemed to shut down the rumors of a 14-inch model, but it continued to persist.

in my dream MBP14 next year — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 11, 2020

Take it with a grain of salt for now, but if you were hoping to get your hands on a 14-inch MacBook Pro, it looks like you might have to wait until at least 2021, if at all.

