2022 iPhone Could Come With A Pretty Insane Zoom

If there is a trend we’ve noticed in smartphones in the past couple of years, it is that companies are starting to make cameras for smartphones that have a pretty long zoom. This seems to be something missing from Apple’s iPhone, but apparently we can expect that to change in the next few years.

Advertising

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he believes that come 2022, Apple’s iPhones could feature the use of a periscope lens system. At the moment, devices that rely on such a system include devices like the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Right now, the iPhone only allows for 4x optical zoom, which admittedly pales in comparison.

So why is this a big deal? Why would anyone need such a long-range zoom? Zooming into objects or subjects can be used to help create a tighter crop, making it ideal for portraits or closeup photography. It can also be used to capture objects at a distance while maintaining image clarity and quality.

The problem with digital zoom is that for the most part, it crops, which can sometimes result in photos looking grainy and not in focus. These are features that companies like Huawei and Samsung are touting with their smartphone cameras, and perhaps Apple in the future. We’re not sure why Apple is taking so long to introduce the feature, but we suppose better late than never.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone. Source: 9to5mac