Apple Starts Selling A Braided Thunderbolt 3 Cable For $129

We have been hearing rumors that Apple could be including a braided USB-C to Lightning cable in the iPhone 12’s packaging. Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but it looks like there is evidence that it could be. This is because Apple has started to sell a braided Thunderbolt 3 cable in its online store.

Advertising

The cable is priced at $129 and it might seem like it is crazy expensive, but there could be a good reason for it, and there could also be a good reason why anyone would buy it. This is because it is one of the few certified cables that supports the Thunderbolt spec in its entirety. This includes DisplayPort, a 10GBps USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 connection, and transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

They also feature chips on each end of the connectors which means that these are active cables and not passive ones. As some have pointed out, Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 cable is actually one of the cheaper options out there if you’re shopping about for similar cables. Clearly this cable isn’t designed for regular users but for professionals who might need fast transfer speeds and who might have external drives placed more than half a meter away.

If you are interested in getting your hands on the cable, you’ll be able to grab one from the Apple Online Store.

Filed in . Read more about Accessories. Source: engadget