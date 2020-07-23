iPhone 12’s Braided Lightning To USB-C Cable Leaked

According to the rumors, Apple is set to give its Lightning to USB-C cable an upgrade. Apparently Apple will be bundling this new cable with the iPhone 12 and instead of the thin piece of rubber covering the cable, Apple will be upgrading it and making it braided instead, which should prove to be more durable.

Now thanks to a tweet by @L0vetodream, photos of the alleged cable have surfaced. It’s hard to tell if these cables are the real deal, but if they are accurate, Apple could actually be offering these cables in either a black or white finish. We’re not sure how Apple will separate the colors, but maybe the darker color iPhones will come with a black cable, while the lighter color ones will come with a white cable.

However, what’s interesting is that the black cable seems to come with a heat shrink of sorts at its ends, while the white one does not. We’re not sure what this means, but perhaps the heat shrink adds a bit more durability and will prevent it from breaking as easily. If that is the case, perhaps Apple could be selling the black cable as a separate accessory while the white one is bundled with the iPhone 12.

The rumors have also claimed that Apple will not be bundling accessories with the iPhone 12, such as the EarPods and the power adapter. Instead, this alleged braided cable will be the only thing that Apple will include in the box.

