Apple Is Apparently Not Interested In Acquiring ARM

Last week it was reported that Softbank was apparently thinking about selling off Arm Holdings. At that time, one of the most obvious potential companies to buy Arm from Softbank is Apple. This is because it would mean that Apple can stop paying licensing fees and instead get paid by other companies.

It would also help them given that Apple is now transitioning away from Intel to their own custom ARM-based chipset for their Mac computers. However, according to a report from Bloomberg, it seems that Apple is not interested. The report claims that both Apple and Softbank were apparently in preliminary talks, but ultimately Apple decided not to pursue it any further. Bloomberg’s sources claim that Arm’s licensing operation is apparently a poor fit with Apple’s business structure.

Plus there are also all the potential regulatory hurdles that could halt the sale in its tracks. This is because of the size of Apple and also the implications that the industry would have if an entity as big as Apple were to acquire Arm. Of course, things could change in the near future, but for now, it looks like it’s a no-go for Apple.

In the meantime, it was also recently reported that NVIDIA could be considering placing a bid for Arm Holdings. While the company does make their own chipsets, they aren’t particularly active on that front and the acquisition could help them kick things off again.

