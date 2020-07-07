iOS 14 Reveals QR Code Payments Through Apple Pay

Apple Pay allows for payments made through the phone itself where you tap it on a terminal to register the payment. It can also be paid through the Apple Watch, and it can also be made over the internet. However, it seems that Apple is looking to expand on Apple Pay by allowing QR code payments.

This is according to a report from 9to5Mac in which they have discovered within the iOS 14 beta that there could be plans to support QR code payments through Apple Pay. It should be noted that QR code payments aren’t anything new and we’ve actually seen this implementation made by various other mobile wallets/payments services in the past.

However, the main difference here would be that for those who might prefer using Apple Pay, then this will be an option that they can choose. It will also make Apple Pay easier to adopt, where in the past there were limitations as some stores might not want to upgrade their payment terminals to support platforms like Apple Pay.

Placing a printed out QR code would most definitely be a lot easier and cheaper and like we said, could encourage adoption. That being said, it should be noted that Apple did not make any mention of this during WWDC, so it is possible that maybe the feature isn’t quite ready to be rolled out yet, but we’ll probably have to wait until the release of iOS 14 to be sure.

Source: 9to5mac