Apple Survey Seems To Confirm Our Worst Fear

There seems to be a rumor making its rounds that claims that for the iPhone 12, Apple will not be bundling accessories with the device. This means that the iPhone 12 might not ship with both the EarPods and the charger, both of which are very common accessories that we see bundled with pretty much all smartphones.

Of course, with this being a rumor, it’s hard to say if it is true, but now it looks like there might be more evidence of that happening. According to a survey that Apple seems to be sending out to some of its customers, they are asking customers what they do with the older chargers from their previous iPhones.

Some of the options include giving it to a family member or friend, still using it, or that the charger is no longer working. While this survey seems rather innocent on the surface, the timing along with the rumors of Apple not bundling chargers with the iPhone 12 feels more than coincidental, but that’s just speculation on our part.

Pesquisa da Apple que recebi por email. Várias perguntas sobre o uso do carregador! Será q teremos um iPhone 12 sem carregador na caixa? 🤔 terá?? @juniornannetti @marchwill pic.twitter.com/q1kiiCVeQL — Gustavo Alves Reis (@Gunstaxl) July 1, 2020

There are several reasons why Apple might be doing this. Cost is one of the more obvious reasons where Apple could save some money by not bundling accessories. Second could be due to environmental concerns, where if you already have a charger at home, there really is no need for another one.

In any case, take the rumors with a grain of salt, but we’ll have to wait for the iPhone 12’s launch for more details.

