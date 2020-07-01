More Confirmation That The iPhone 12 Will Not Ship With Accessories

When you buy a smartphone, you can reasonably expect that it will come with a pair of earphones and also a charger. These are the basic accessories that are typically bundled with the majority of smartphones, but Apple is expected to turn things on their head by doing away with them completely.

Advertising

This is according to a tweet by leakster @L0vetodream which confirms that the iPhone 12 will not ship with a pair of EarPods or a charger. Instead, the leakster claims that the iPhone 12 will feature a new packaging box that will be thinner and more “exquisite”, whatever that is supposed to mean.

This comes on the heels of several other reports that also allege the same thing, and as the saying goes, when there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. This should still be taken with a grain of salt for now, but there are several reasons why Apple could be doing this.

in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 1, 2020

Environmental reasons could be one of them as Apple loves touting how environmentally-conscious they are. It could also be due to cost-cutting measures where the use of 5G in the iPhone 12 could increase the price of the iPhones, so by taking out accessories, it could help Apple keep their costs down to prevent a price hike in the iPhone. We imagine that there will be some who will be upset at these changes, but we’ll definitely need to wait and see if these rumors pan out.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12.