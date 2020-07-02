BMW Might Introduce Subscriptions For In-Car Features

Remember the good old days when you would buy something and it was essentially yours, no strings attached? Unfortunately, for BMW car owners, it seems that the company has announced a new initiative that will undoubtedly draw a lot of criticism, and this comes in the form of an expansion of its ConnectedDrive Store.

What this means is that it seems like BMW wants to start charging users a subscription in order to access certain features in their own cars. Basically, BMW will build a car complete with all the bells and whistles that you might have to otherwise pay an additional fee for, but will lock some of those features behind a subscription.

According to BMW, the idea is that this will give customers “financial flexibility”, where they can choose to pay for certain features as and when they need it. For example with heated seats, customers can choose not to subscribe to that feature during the hotter summer months, but may choose to do so during the winter.

Also, when they resell their car, the new car owner can also choose which features they want instead of having to pay more for a car that comes with all these additional features. It is understandable why BMW is opting for such a model since it means that money is continuously being generated through subscriptions, but like we said, we imagine that many car owners might not necessarily be too thrilled about it.

