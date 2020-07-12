Chrome For Mac Will Soon Stop Being Such A Battery Hog

Google’s Chrome browser has been known to be something of a battery hog, especially on Mac computers where it seems to drain battery a lot faster compared to other browsers, like Apple’s Safari. However, the good news for Mac users is that it looks like Google will finally be doing something about it.

In a report from The Wall Street Journal, it seems that Google will be making some changes to Chrome under the hood that should improve battery life on Mac computers by a bit. This will come in the form of tab throttling where resources will Chrome will use resources more wisely, such as by focusing more on active tabs and limiting the amount of resources background tabs consume.

According to Max Christoff, director of Chrome browser engineering, “This is an ongoing investment in improvements to speed, performance and battery life.” Google is said to be testing these changes out on Mac laptops specifically, and based on early tests, they have found that the improvements they made have had a “dramatic impact” on battery life and performance.

These changes aren’t live yet, but according to the report, Google is planning on a stable release towards the end of August, so this is an update that Mac users will be able to look forward to.

