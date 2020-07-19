Gamers Have Spent More In 2020 Than They Have In The Past Decade

Advertising

A lot of people play games, but sometimes having to balance time for work and study and gaming, it means that some people end up playing less than they do. However, with the coronavirus pandemic and with people being in lockdown, it appears that more people are playing games than ever.

In fact, according to the latest figures from the NPD, it looks as though gamers have spent a ton of money in 2020 more so than they have in the past decade or so. According to the figures, spending of games in 2020 totaled $1.2 billion, which is more than what was spent in the previous years, although it slightly falls short of 2009 where it topped $1.3 billion.

Like we said, there is a good chance that this could be due to the pandemic and lockdowns where people are starting to find new ways to entertain themselves. We have seen evidence of this to be true where earlier this year, Nintendo was sold out of Switch consoles due to an uptick in purchases.

JUNE 2020 US NPD THREAD – June 2020 tracked spending across Video Game hardware, software, accessories and game cards totaled $1.2 billion, gaining 26% when compared to a year ago. This is the highest tracked spend for a June month since $1.3 billion was reached in June 2009. pic.twitter.com/VliGtYt4sc — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 17, 2020

What makes this even more interesting is the fact that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are due out this year, which means that we imagine that most gamers would actually spend less while waiting for the new consoles, but this data suggests the opposite.

Filed in . Read more about Study and Survey.