Multitasking On The iPad With Gmail Just Got A Lot Easier

One of the features of the iPad is that it offers Split View multitasking. This means that users will be able to run apps side-by-side, but the onus also falls onto the developer of the app to ensure that it plays nicely with the feature as well. The good news for Gmail users is that it looks like Google has finally brought the feature to its iOS app.

According to Google, “When using an iPad, you’re now able to multitask with Gmail and other iOS applications. You can use Gmail and Google Calendar at the same time with Split View to check your schedule before replying to an email to confirm a meeting time. Or, you can easily drag and drop pictures from Google Photos into an email without leaving Gmail.”

If you’ve used Split View before, then you should now be able to use with Gmail. As Google points out, this will let you use Gmail while using other apps like Google Calendar at the same time, or could also use it with native iOS apps like Photos, Safari, and so on. While multitasking on the iPad isn’t quite the same compared to on a computer, it is better than nothing and much better than what Apple used to offer to users.

These changes to Gmail should already be live in the latest version of the app and will be available to all users who are either G Suite customers or just a user with a personal Google account. In the meantime, for those who are interested in learning how to use Split View on their iPad, do check out our guide here on how to use Split Screen on the iPad.

Source: gsuiteupdates.googleblog