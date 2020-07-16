iOS 14 Benchmarks Hint At Battery Improvements

One of the main criticisms about the iPhones is its battery life. Apple has tried to improve on this through software and hardware, although from time to time, updates made to iOS seem to affect battery life in a negative way. The good news is that it looks like with iOS 14, Apple could actually end up improving battery life.

This is according to a video by iAppleBytes, in which they take the iOS 14 beta for a spin and put it through some benchmarks where they found that it improved battery life on devices like the 2020 iPhone SE by as much as 30 minutes, and the same results were also found when tested using the iPhone 11.

This is actually rather interesting because beta software is mostly about squashing bugs and getting feedback. This means that more often than not, it is a less than ideal piece of software and is generally not recommended to be used as a daily driver. In fact, iAppleBytes notes that he does not typically run battery tests on beta software, but he thought it would be useful to compare it against future versions.

While things could change from the beta to the full release of iOS 14, these improvements are a good thing, especially if the rumors about the iPhone 12’s battery size are true where they could launch with smaller batteries than its predecessors.

Source: cultofmac