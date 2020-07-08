iPhone 12’s Leaked ‘Thinner, Exquisite’ Packaging Confirms The Lack Of Accessories

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple will make a rather controversial choice this year in which they will not be bundling earphones or a power adapter with the iPhone 12. In fact, a recent rumor claimed that Apple will modify the existing packaging of the iPhone 12 to make it “thinner” and more “exquisite”.

Advertising

Whether or not those rumors are true remains to be seen, but now an image posted onto Concepts iPhone has revealed what is allegedly the packaging insert for the iPhone 12. As you can see in the render above, this insert has cutouts where the coiled Lightning to USB-C cable will go, as well as a cutout for presumably the iPhone booklet and stickers, while the iPhone itself rests on top of it.

While the page is called Concepts iPhone, suggesting that these are merely concepts, it alleges that this design is accurate and comes from a “really reliable source”. While we are a bit skeptical, it does seem to corroborate the rumors we’ve been hearing, although whether it was created in response to the rumors is unclear.

While we can appreciate Apple looking out for the environment by creating less electronics than necessary, we highly doubt that the removal of these accessories will result in drastically cheaper iPhones. In fact, we imagine that most customers might end up feeling cheated, especially if it means they’ll need to source for a USB-C power adapter of their own.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: 9to5mac