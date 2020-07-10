The iPhone 12’s Display Could Be Rather Disappointing

Ever since Apple launched the iPad Pro with its 120Hz ProMotion display, many have wondered if the tech would ever find its way to the iPhone. The rumors initially claimed that this could happen with the iPhone 12 this year, but now according to leakster Max Weinbach, that could change for the worse.

Advertising

This is because according to Weinbach, he claims that during the testing of the 120Hz, the tech has apparently not fared too well and failed 3 out of 20 tests, which apparently isn’t good enough for the company. There is some good news because Apple is still considering it, but for now, it doesn’t seem too optimistic.

It is unclear as to what kind of issues Apple might have encountered with the 120Hz display, and it is also a bit strange. This is because many other Android handset makers have introduced devices with a 120Hz display, so we’re not sure what kind of problems Apple is experiencing that others have not.

It is possible that maybe Apple is trying to use its own tech to create these displays which could lead to some issues, but we can’t say for sure. This means that while Apple’s iPhone 12 displays will continue to look as beautiful as before, they might not come with the smooth buttery 120Hz refresh rate that some were hoping for.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12.