The iPhone 12 Might Not Come With A 120Hz Display After All

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could come with 120Hz displays . This is certainly pretty exciting if the rumors are true, but according to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, he claims to have heard from his contacts that this is not true.

According to Young, he claims that his contacts have been unable to corroborate the rumors of a 120Hz display iPhone in 2021. Instead, Young says that this might happen for the 2021 iPhones and not the 2020 models. This contradicts claims made by several well-known leaksters, so it is unclear what we should believe at this point in time.

Logically, a 120Hz display iPhone makes a lot of sense. For starters, Apple had already introduced 120Hz displays to the iPad Pro several years ago, so it felt like it was only a matter of time before they introduced it to other products. Also, many other Android handset makers are introducing 120Hz displays to their phones, so it seems odd that Apple would want to sit this one out.

https://twitter.com/DSCCRoss/status/1278339201092554752

In any case, given that all of these are just rumors, they’re probably best taken with a grain of salt for now until Apple’s official announcement, which should be taking place later this year.

